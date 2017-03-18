Seco Appoints New Engineered Tooling Manager

Thomas Funke is now in charge of the Component Engineered Tooling Division.

Seco Tools, LLC (Troy, MI) has recently promoted Thomas Funke, as the Component Engineered Tooling (CET) manager to drive the expansion and enhancement of this division.

In his new position, he oversees a team of engineers to deliver complete component tooling solutions to their customers. He plans to further build and strengthen relationships with customers and other industry partners to deliver excellence in products and services.

Funke has an extensive background in CAD/CAM and tool processing of complex components, mainly for the aerospace and automotive industries. Prior to his position as CET Manager, he led their Production CAM Program Department where he developed many skills related to the improvement of machine programming techniques and machining processes that mesh perfectly with his new position.

“The goal of our department is to work closely with customers and help them improve their entire approach to part production,” said Funke. “Not only do we want to help them find or create the absolute best tooling solution, we want them to consider how this optimized solution will affect their overall production line and can positively influence their selection of machines, automation, fixturing, programming and more. A focus on cost per unit will ensure they make the right decisions for long-term success.”

Under Seco’s Engineered Solutions umbrella, the CET group works with customers and develops complete and optimized processes for individual parts/components. The group’s engineers apply their extensive expertise in both tooling and overall metalcutting to provide comprehensive analysis of complex applications then develop the solutions to achieve the best possible results.

www.secotools.com/us