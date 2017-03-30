How to Secure Parts on The Inside Diameter for Mirror Image Machining

Modular XYZ Xpansion Pins from Mitee-Bite provide “out of the way workholding” and accessibility to all work surfaces with absolutely no external clamping interference on Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications.

March 30, 2017

The new Modular XYZ Xpansion™ Pins for Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications from Mitee-Bite Products LLC (Center Ossipee, NH) feature a unique, patent-pending design that provides accurate location, repeatability and high holding forces for securing parts on the inside diameter. The XYZ Pin provides “out of the way workholding” and accessibility to all work surfaces with absolutely no external clamping interference. Press Fit Pins are available in ¼ in, 3/8 in, ½ in, 5/8 in, M6, M10, M12 and M16 diameters for custom applications and the Threaded version in standard sizes of ½ in, 5/8 in, M12 and M16 for tombstones and grid plates. Manufactured from “heat treatable” 17-4PH stainless steel, the pins expand up to 0.030 in (0.7 mm) and the diameter can be machined for specific applications. A mild steel press fit version will be available soon.

The top of the Pins have a slight taper creating maximum line contact in bore and provides clearance during load/unload. Designed for quick set-ups on secondary operations, ideal for mirror image machining, material coming off prep stations, water-jets or even applications outside of machining centers.

Mitee-Bite Products LLC, 340 Route 16B, PO Box 430, Center Ossipee, NH 03814, 603-539-4538, Fax: 603-539-2183, www.miteebite.com.

Industry News
Events Calendar
Host HxGN LOCAL Montreal
March 28 - 30, 2017
Amrikart – Brossard, QC
Life Cycle Costing
March 30, 2017
New Orleans, LA
ProMat 2017
April 3 - 6, 2017
McCormick Place – Chicago, IL
The Automate Show
April 3 - 6, 2017
McCormick Place – Chicago, IL
Robotic Process Automation: The Art of the Possible
April 4, 2017
Webinar hosted by Information Services Group, Stamford, CT
See All Events »
