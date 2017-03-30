How to Secure Parts on The Inside Diameter for Mirror Image Machining

Modular XYZ Xpansion Pins from Mitee-Bite provide “out of the way workholding” and accessibility to all work surfaces with absolutely no external clamping interference on Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications.

The new Modular XYZ Xpansion™ Pins for Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications from Mitee-Bite Products LLC (Center Ossipee, NH) feature a unique, patent-pending design that provides accurate location, repeatability and high holding forces for securing parts on the inside diameter. The XYZ Pin provides “out of the way workholding” and accessibility to all work surfaces with absolutely no external clamping interference. Press Fit Pins are available in ¼ in, 3/8 in, ½ in, 5/8 in, M6, M10, M12 and M16 diameters for custom applications and the Threaded version in standard sizes of ½ in, 5/8 in, M12 and M16 for tombstones and grid plates. Manufactured from “heat treatable” 17-4PH stainless steel, the pins expand up to 0.030 in (0.7 mm) and the diameter can be machined for specific applications. A mild steel press fit version will be available soon.

The top of the Pins have a slight taper creating maximum line contact in bore and provides clearance during load/unload. Designed for quick set-ups on secondary operations, ideal for mirror image machining, material coming off prep stations, water-jets or even applications outside of machining centers.

