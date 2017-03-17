Sigma Labs Partners with Jaguar Precision Machine

The two companies will work together to manufacture 3D printed parts requiring exacting precision to demanding specifications, with contracts expected in 2017.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (Santa Fe, NM), a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand, today announced that it has signed a commercial alliance with Jaguar Precision Machine Corporation (Albuquerque, NM) to expand their suite of integrated, advanced manufacturing services recently strengthened by the commercial alliance with Morf3D (El Segundo, CA). The addition of Jaguar allows Sigma to provide end-to-end 3D advanced component manufacturing capabilities including, computer aided design (CAD); engineering (CAE); manufacturing (CAM); and inspection (CAI).

Leveraging Sigma’s 3D printing capability and PrintRite3D quality assurance software, Jaguar, a precision prototype machining facility, will be able to provide increased production rates while ensuring consistent part quality. The two companies will also work together to manufacture 3D printed parts requiring exacting precision to demanding specifications, with contracts expected in 2017.

“We’re pleased to announce a partnership agreement with another innovative company in the A&D space, Jaguar Precision Machine,” said Mark Cola, the president and chief executive officer of Sigma Labs. “Due to the growth in demand for high-precision, high-quality metal components within this industry, we’ve decided to join forces to better serve a number of OEMs with their next-generation applications. Working together, we can design, engineer, manufacture, and assure the quality of AM components across a number of exciting A&D applications. The team of companies now have the capability to deliver additional services to a broad customer base.”

Dan Schatzman, the chief executive officer/owner of Jaguar added, “Partnering with Sigma is a critical step for us in developing our branded ‘3D Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem™’ capabilities. Our proprietary PrintRite3D software will enable us to offer our customers high-quality 3D printed parts for end use A&D components, and we believe our combined expertise will give our customers the best solutions for additive manufacturing.”

www.sigmalabsinc.com, www.jaguarpm.com