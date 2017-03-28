Standard and Custom Live Tooling for Turning Centers

Heimatec now offers standard and custom live tooling for all tapers, including HSK and BT30, fixed and adjustable models, for machine tool models in the Hyundai, Miyano and Nakamura turning center lines.

Heimatec Inc. (Prospect Heights, IL), a leader in live tools and multi-spindle drill heads, has immediate availability of live tooling for all popular models in the Hyundai, Miyano and Nakamura turning center lines. “We’re carrying a substantial inventory of live tools for our customers’ machines now and it represents a substantial financial and warehouse space commitment that we’ve made to support them in the North American market,” said Preben Hansen, the president of Heimatec, who added that the company will announce an in-stock arrangement for many other lines of machine tools moving forward as they commit a major investment to the North American market they serve with a full team of manufacturers’ rep firms, plus their Chicago-land facility that offers stocking, repair, application engineering and service for their line of live tools, multi-spindle tool, adapters, UTEC® right angle heads and other items.

The company has also released a series of four new catalogs that showcase their lines of machine brand specific tooling. With over 40,000 designs in their database, Heimatec machine brand-specific tooling includes the following popular brands:

Mori Seiki BMT 40 NZ/NZX 1500-2000

Mori Seiki BMT60, NL/NLX 1500-4000 MC/Y/SMC/SY

Tsugami BMT 65 M06 D/SD/SY, M08 D/SD/SY

Miyano ABX 64 TH/TH2/TH3, BND 51 S/SY, BNJ 42 SY3, BNE 51 SY5, BNJ 51 SY3

In addition to their standard tooling and machine brand specific line, they also offer custom designed tooling and have tooling experts that work directly with customers to design solutions to suit specific requirements for all CNC lathes, helping to solve the most challenging applications in multiple markets, ranging from orthopedic devices to oil and gas drilling equipment. Heimatec offers a full one-year warranty on all parts and labor for its tooling.

Heimatec Inc., 16 East Piper Lane, Suite 121, Prospect Heights, IL 60070, 847-749-0633, Fax: 847-749-2445, info@heimatecinc.com, www.heimatecinc.com.