Take The “Necessary Evil” Out of Parts Washing

ProCon standard conveyor type cleaning systems from International Thermal Systems are a low-cost and quick delivery alternative to custom systems and can satisfy a wide variety of parts cleaning requirements.

International Thermal Systems, LLC (ITS; Milwaukee, WI) announced the introduction of their ProCon™ line of standard conveyor type cleaning systems. This line is a low-cost and quick delivery alternative to custom systems and can satisfy a wide variety of parts cleaning requirements. It features an industrial design with robust construction and reliable function. “For many shops, cleaning parts is a ‘necessary evil’ in the manufacturing process,” noted Tom Stricker, the general manager of the Industrial Parts Washer Division of ITS. “They view cleaning as a step that must be done correctly and reliably but that doesn’t add value to the product they are making. As a result, they struggle to justify the labor and capital that is required to get their products clean. This line allows those shops to address their cleaning requirements with a reliable solution that gets the job done at a very affordable price.”

The ProCon line is offered in 42 configurations with conveyor belt widths of 12 in, 18 in and 30 in, ranging from single-stage up to three-stages. All stages are available as ambient or heated. The standard washer configurations all come with a ten-week delivery time guarantee and financing options are also available. For example, a ProCon single-stage 12 in belt type cleaning system starts at just under $28,000. Standard options for this line include tubeaxial exhaust, mist eliminator, blow-off, oil skimmer and bag filtration. Base models can be customized and tailored to the specific and unique requirements of your process, so contact ITS today for additional information and a quote.

International Thermal Systems, LLC, 4697 West Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53214, 414-672-7700, michele.siewert@itsllcusa.com, www.internationalthermalsystems.com.