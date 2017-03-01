TigerStop Opens New Office in Mexico

Gregorio Aspeitia will manage their new location and business development in Mexico and South America.

Citing growth in sales and the potential for expanding into foreign markets, TigerStop LLC (Vancouver, WA) has opened a new office in Mexico City and hired Gregorio Aspeitia as their national sales manager for Mexico.

An industrial engineer with a Masters in Administration, Aspeitia has over 23 years of industry experience in product engineering, design, manufacturing, and corporate sales. He has a professional background that includes growing new markets for companies such as NSK and Hitachi Automotive, marked by a consistent professional history of achieving impressive sales. He is tasked with new business development and building a new dealer network that can sell and support TigerStop products throughout Mexico and South America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an office and second manufacturing and distribution facility in Wierden, the Netherlands, and a distribution network spanning six continents with product support in five languages, the company continues to grow as their products support the needs of manufacturers throughout the world. “We are gaining traction in Mexico, and to serve this promising market we have decided to open an office in Mexico City, one of the most cosmopolitan and bustling cities in the world,” said Jack Ragan, their vice president of sales and service. “Building a dealer and support network in Mexico makes sense and will become a hub for expanding into South America.”

The address of this new location is:

TigerStop LLC (Mexico)

Presidente Masaryk 61 – 901B Col. Polanco

Delegación Miguel Hidalgo C.P. 11565, México D.F.

Phone: +52 55 4999 4206, (toll free) 01-800-890-9651

TigerStop is a global leader in automation equipment used in material cut-off, drilling, boring, ripping, positioning and pushing under the TigerStop and SawGear brand names.

www.tigerstop.com