TM Robotics Partners with ASG to Sell Toshiba Robots

ASG will offer Toshiba Machine robots in both national and international markets.

TM Robotics (Elk Grove Village, IL), in partnership with Toshiba Machine, announced it has teamed up with ASG (Cleveland, OH), a certified manufacturer, provider, and service center focused on products and automated solutions for assembly. ASG will offer Toshiba Machine robots in both national and international markets.

With many projects that require vertical down driving of screws, ASG was looking for a robotic partner that offered high speed, robust solutions, with advanced functionality that is also cost-effective. This partnership will give customers countless opportunities to integrate their screw feeding systems with Toshiba Machine SCARA robots.

A division of Jergens, Inc., ASG is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with subsidiaries in Shanghai, China, and Mumbai, India, and sales offices in Mexico and Europe. The company offers a complete line of torque control screwdrivers, workstation accessories, production aides, and precision fastening equipment. In 2015, the company expanded their three product groups of Assembly, Industrial and Precision Fastening to include ASG Automation – providing custom solutions for complex applications. The target industries include automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics, energy, and appliance.

“We were introduced to TM Robotics through a mutual customer who selected a Toshiba Machine TH650A SCARA robot for the automation system that they were purchasing from us,” said Doug Wright, the technical services manager at ASG. “Upon doing further research, it quickly became clear that Toshiba Machine’s flexibility and adaptability would be the perfect addition to our robotic system. We’re looking forward to showing our customers the power of the SCARA series.”

In addition to being a good value for the functionality, another reason ASG partnered with TM Robotics is their customer service. By having a live person on hand to answer questions and walk partners and customers through installation, issues get solved in a timely manner.

“We’re continuing the aggressive expansion of our distributor and solution provider program in the United States, with plans to double the amount of partners this year over last year,” said Nigel Smith, the founder and chief executive officer of TM Robotics. “ASG focuses on a particular niche of the market that we’ve been hoping to fill for quite some time. We’re looking forward to working with their fantastic team.”

www.tmrobotics.com, www.asg-jergens.com