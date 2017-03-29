Tooling and Engineered Solutions for High Efficiency Milling

Helical Solutions introduces their 2017 Product Catalog that features more than 600 new tools and highlights their new 6-fluted HEV-6, a Variable Pitch End Mill.

Helical Solutions LLC (Gorham, ME) announced the release of their 2017 Product Catalog that features more than 600 new tools and highlights their new 6-fluted HEV-6, a Variable Pitch End Mill designed for machining ferrous materials up to 55 Rc, high-temp alloys, and titanium. This catalog also features new additions to their line of End Mills for Aluminum and Non-Ferrous Materials and advances to their already established Custom Tools Program. This catalog was designed with shop productivity and tool performance in mind, as helping shops make money is their primary objective. Hundreds of these tools were developed for excellent results in high efficiency milling (HEM) techniques, a method of machining proven to boost shop productivity, tool life, and part finish.

New to the catalog is the HEV-6, a 6-Flute Variable Pitch End Mill with geometry that is specifically engineered to take full advantage of HEM techniques. This tool is stocked in both square and corner radius profiles. The line of End Mills for Aluminum and Non-Ferrous Materials has been expanded to offer more length of cut, profile, and coating combinations for the popular three-flute, 35 deg helix (H35AL-3) and three-flute, 40 deg helix (H40ALV-3) tools. The Custom-Engineered Solutions Program is designed to give users the best possible custom tool experience from end-to-end through a team of engineers that is eager to understand every aspect of a project. Within 24 hours, Helical returns a quote with expertly crafted geometries that are designed to produce extraordinary results for the user’s specific application.

“This catalog is the culmination of several months of hard work by our team” said Jerry Gleisner, the senior vice president of sales at Helical Solutions. “Our updated product offering and recent advances to our custom tools programs will truly help users achieve their desired machining results as quickly and simply as possible. We’re so excited to share this catalog with our customers.”

Helical Solutions LLC, 29 Sanford Drive, Gorham, ME 04038, 919-880-8651, jgleisner@harveytool.com, www.helicaltool.com, www.harveytool.com.