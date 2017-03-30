Tooling & Workholding Product Showcase: Part One

Take a closer look at some of the latest advances in tooling and workholding systems that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

Drill Systems and Tool Simulator Reduce Downtime, Lower Cost Per Hole

Original T-A drill systems and Tool-Architect software from Allied Machine & Engineering are ideal for automotive holemaking in engine blocks, crankshafts, pistons, and suspension parts.

Ceramic Cutting, Grinding and Combination Wheels Deliver Superior Life and Cut Rate

Tiger Ceramic bonded abrasive wheels from Weiler Corporation achieve more cuts with more material removed over the life of the wheel to maximize time on the job in a wide range of metal fabrication applications.

Standard and Custom Live Tooling for Turning Centers

Heimatec now offers standard and custom live tooling for all tapers, including HSK and BT30, fixed and adjustable models, for machine tool models in the Hyundai, Miyano and Nakamura turning center lines.

Multi-Material Structural Adhesives Drive Lightweighting Potential

An ideal alternative to mechanical fasteners, DP6310NS and DP6330NS Composite Urethane Adhesives from 3M create durable bonds – with minimal surface prep – between medium to high energy surfaces like carbon fiber, fiberglass, reinforced plastics and painted or unpainted metal.

Get Smart: Smart Damper for Turning, Cutting Data App for Smartphones and Tablets

A heavyweight, strengthened damping mechanism integrated into the tool holder of the Smart Damper boring bar from BIG KAISER functions as a dynamic counter and friction damper for lathe applications, while their Boring App provides extremely precise cutting data for assembling and running boring tools.

Full Grip Jaws Securely Hold Workpieces for Virtually Any Application

Available to mount either manual or power chucks, full grip pie jaws from Dillon Manufacturing reduce distortion and provide more drive friction during turning operations.

Solid Carbide Coolant-Fed Micro Drills

To substantially increase tool life, EF High Performance Micro Drills from Emuge use a TiALN T99 multi-layer PVD coating for added heat and wear resistance that significantly reduces built-up edges and edge chipping.

Pipe Beveling Machine for Repairing Biomass Boiler Tubes

Capable of beveling, facing, and boring simultaneously, the Wart MILLHOG boiler tube beveling machine from ESCO Tool is sealed to prevent debris from entering the tool and uses highly reliable dual opposed taper roller bearings.

How to Increase Productivity, Security and Finish in Long Overhang Machining

The upgraded Silent Tools milling adapters from Sandvik Coromant offer greater metal removal rates and reduced vibration wherever long, slender milling tools are used.