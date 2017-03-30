Tooling & Workholding Product Showcase: Part Two

Take another close look at some more of the latest advances in tooling and workholding systems that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

Abrasive Cut-Off Wheel Designed Specifically for Aluminum

Magna-Cutter abrasive cut-off wheels from Motor Guard are specially formulated to cut aluminum fast, cool and clean with no loading.

Special Taps, Dies, Gages and Apps for Tapping and Threading Jobs

North American Tool introduces their 132-page color catalog for 2017, a complete resource guide for users of industrial tapping and threading tools.

Higher Cutting Speeds and Increased Tool Life When Milling Cast Iron

Three new PVD-coated carbides and two new CVD-coated grades from MAPAL are ideal for everything from dry to wet machining of cast iron grades GJL, GJV and GJS in a very wide range of applications and machine conditions.

Tooling and Engineered Solutions for High Efficiency Milling

The 2017 Product Catalog from Helical Solutions features more than 600 new tools and highlights their new 6-fluted HEV-6 Variable Pitch End Mill.

Integrated Tool Security

Integrated Tool Security from Milwaukee Tool allows users to protect and manage their investment by reducing the number of lost or stolen tools on the jobsite or in the shop.

Modular Flexible Grooving and Parting System

Suitable for all machine types and for grooving and parting-off small to large diameters, the Walter Cut – Modular System G2612 from Walter USA allows users to simply replace the module to change to a different operation or insert size.

Skiving Head Expands Turning Machine Capabilities

The 90 deg Skiving Drilling and Milling Head from Exsys Tool not only provides angled drilling and milling capabilities on turning centers, it also enables them to perform gear skiving operations.

How to Secure Parts on The Inside Diameter for Mirror Image Machining

Modular XYZ Xpansion Pins from Mitee-Bite provide “out of the way workholding” and accessibility to all work surfaces with absolutely no external clamping interference on Tombstone, Grid Plate and Fixture Plate applications.