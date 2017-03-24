Twin-Spindle Gundrilling Machine with Independent Spindle Control

The Eldorado M30-30T twin-spindle gundrilling machine from Kays Engineering uses an independent spindle control to perform two independent drilling cycles at the same time.

March 24, 2017

The Eldorado M30-30T from Kays Engineering, Inc. (Marshall, MO) is a twin-spindle gundrilling machine with independent spindle control that allows the machine to perform two independent drilling cycles at the same time. A separate 6.5 in (165 mm) full-color control screen is installed on both sides of the machine to enable the operator to take full advantage of the independent spindle flexibility. The M30-30T has a 5/16 in (8 mm) diameter drilling capacity and a 30 in (762 mm) maximum drilling depth. It features precision ground ball screws and high speed cartridge spindles to improve drilling performance. The machine also incorporates flame-hardened and ground cast iron box ways and hand-scraped spindle housings (instead of linear guide ways and milled surfaces) for superior vibration damping, extended tool life, and improved hole accuracy and surface finish. Eldorado gundrilling machines are designed and built by Kays Engineering in their Marshall facility.

Kays Engineering, Inc., 900 Industrial Drive, Marshall, MO 65340, 660-886-9929, matt.kays@kays-dehoff.com, www.kays-dehoff.com/eldorado/m30/m, www.kays-dehoff.com.

