Ultra-Fast Metals Analyzer with The Highly-Advanced Reporting Tools

The handheld Vulcan LIBS metals analyzer from Oxford Instruments is ergonomic and balanced, with advanced reporting tools that not only identify the commercial grade of material, but also its accurate chemical composition.

Oxford Instruments (Abingdon, UK) has launched Vulcan, the fastest metals analyzer with the most advanced reporting tools on the market. This analyzer is an ergonomic, balanced handheld LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with a simple user interface. It has been designed for the rapid identification of a wide range of alloys in manufacturing plants within multiple industries and the scrap metal processing/recycling markets worldwide. It is the fastest metals analyzer available, taking just one second to measure metal alloys: that’s faster than any XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analyzer or any other laser product on the market. In quality control and quality assurance, this means that large inventories of incoming raw materials or finished parts can be checked very quickly. Large quantities of scrap metal can be sorted in scrapyards easily and fast.

Vulcan offers high performance and guarantees very high accuracy and precision for its analysis results. For example, when analyzing aluminum, it not only provides the commercial grade of aluminum, but also its accurate chemical composition. Because this analyzer is so simple to operate, possible user error has been significantly reduced, if not almost completely eliminated, so the results obtained from analysis will be reliable and consistent. Designed to be rugged and durable, this analyzer is splash water and dust proof (IP54 certified). In addition, its measurement window is protected by strong sapphire glass, meaning no punctured detectors and no expensive repairs. The instrument has been designed to withstand harsh environments and is tough enough to be used in a scrapyard. In fact it is so strongly built that it complies with the MIL-STD-810G military grade standard for ruggedness.

Vulcan uses the most advanced reporting tools on the market. Connection via Wi-Fi to the OiConnect cloud service allows secure storage of results and reports, or data can be downloaded to a computer or laptop on a USB stick. This means that all data – including measurement results, measurement tags, camera images and more – can be saved in one safe location and accessed from any computer, anytime, from any location. “This instrument is a true revolution in the handheld metal analyzer market,” said Mikko Järvikivi, the product manager at Oxford Instruments. “It delivers unparalleled speed, ease of use and ruggedness while still providing accurate and precise results for all common alloy types. This analyzer combines our decades of experience in developing mobile and handheld elemental analyzers with our market-leading knowledge about handheld LIBS analysis.”

XRF analyzers require strict licensing and certification for training. As Vulcan is a laser tool, there is no need for staff to attend expensive and time consuming radiation classes meaning that users can start working with this analyzer quickly and easily. Vulcan Smart is a cost-effective option for the identification of steels and nickel alloys that has been designed for ferrous applications. Its performance is limited to stainless steels, tool steels, low alloy steels and nickel alloys. However, Vulcan Smart can be upgraded to include cobalt, copper, lead, tin, titanium and zinc calibrations.

Oxford Instruments Industrial Analysis, Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxon OX13 5QX United Kingdom, +44 (0) 1865 3932 00, Fax: +44 (0) 1865 3933 33, kate.shorter@oxinst.com, www.oxford-instruments.com.