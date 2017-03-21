Ultrasonic Cutting Workcell Reduces Operating Costs and Improves Trim Quality

The EcoTrim workcell from Yaskawa Motoman is adaptable to a variety of cutting methods: top layer only (kiss cuts), perforated line cutting and compression of foam or other thick materials.

EcoTrim™ from Yaskawa Motoman (Dayton, OH) is an economical pre-engineered solution for high speed ultrasonic cutting, trimming, deburring and chamfering applications. The workcell’s patented ultrasonic cutting technology replaces waterjet, laser cutting, hard tooling and manual trimming or routing methods. With its slim design and efficient operation, EcoTrim is a lean and sustainable alternative that has minimal requirements such as power, water, enclosures, etc., compared to waterjet and laser cutting. Because the ultrasonic blades can be sharpened many times, it requires lower operating, maintenance and consumable costs. Ultrasonic cutting and trimming provides a cleaner cut on most materials and is ideal for a variety of non-metallic materials, including plastics, film fiberglass-reinforced plastic and non-woven fabrics. This flexible workcell is adaptable to a variety of cutting methods: top layer only (kiss cuts), perforated line cutting and compression of foam or other thick materials.

Potential applications include automotive interior components such as door trim, steering wheels, instrument panels, consoles and HVAC molded components, as well as all injected, vacuum, rotational or blow molded parts for general industry usage. These workcells may reduce worker injury and alleviate the repetitive stress that is typically seen with manual routing and cutting applications. EcoTrim is available in two standard models (EcoTrim 1000 and EcoTrim 6200), or as a custom turnkey solution configured to specific needs.

EcoTrim 1000 uses a single Motoman MH24 robot with an ultrasonic cutting tool that features built-in compliance to keep the blade tight against part fixtures for precise and repeatable cuts. Its high-speed servo turntable is available with multiple payload and tabletop options. This model is ideal for handling small- to medium-size parts, and is shipped with all equipment mounted to a single base for easy installation. EcoTrim 6200 is a dual robot workcell that provides 360 deg access on long parts. This model features two MH24 robots, a space-saving RM2-755SL AC servo-driven headstock/tailstock, and is available with an ultrasonic cutting tool or a hybrid tool. The hybrid tool combines the ultrasonic cutting tool (with or without compliance) and a high-speed router for heavier materials or hole cutting. It ships in two basic pieces for quick, easy setup. Whatever your current approach, EcoTrim ultrasonic technology can reduce operating costs and improve trim quality.

Motoman Robotics Division, Yaskawa America, Inc., 100 Automation Way, Miamisburg, OH 45342, 937-847-6200, Fax: 937-847-6277, www.motoman.com.