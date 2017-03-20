Vacuum Furnace Control Retrofits Reduce Errors and Maximize Uptime

The CompuCore controls software package from Ipsen helps users gain comprehensive control of all furnace functions on most brands, while also achieving repeatable throughput and results.

Ipsen USA (Cherry Valley, IL) introduces a new, competitively priced option for controls retrofits in the form of CompuCore™, newly enhanced controls that are available for installation on most brands of vacuum heat-treating systems to reduce the potential for human error and maximize uptime, allowing users to achieve greater efficiencies. This controls software package is a cost-effective option for those that want to automate their manual system with the latest technology. It helps users gain comprehensive control of all furnace functions while also achieving repeatable throughput and results. CompuCore features five main screens that allow operators to monitor and control operations – including viewing and editing an entire recipe – while it monitors and controls vacuum levels and temperatures. Other key features include:

Capable of meeting applicable AMS 2750 requirements.

Gain greater control over temperature uniformity with DigiTrim® and DigiPID™ heat zone control (five temperature ranges each).

Create, edit, store and execute process recipes with ease via a menu-driven screen that shows the entire recipe.

A streamlined solution, the CompuCore controls upgrade helps shops to increase their capabilities while maximizing their equipment’s potential. In addition to controls upgrades and retrofits, the ICS (Ipsen Customer Service) Team also facilitates system installations and provides expert training, startup assistance and 360 deg support throughout the entire life span of the equipment for any brand.

