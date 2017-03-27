Walter Surface Technologies Opens New Distribution and Training Center

The facility is located at the Freeport Corporate Center in Dallas and directly serves 20 states throughout the Southern and Western U.S.

Walter Surface Technologies Inc. (Dallas, TX), a global industry leader in surface treatment technologies, has announced the opening of a 22,000-sq ft distribution and training center in Dallas. Located at the Freeport Corporate Center, the new facility directly serves 20 states throughout the Southern and Western U.S.

A direct answer to customer needs, the distribution and training center is centrally located. “Walter is excited to open the Dallas facility to support our business expansion in the Southern and Western United States as well as provide dramatically improved service to our distributor partners and customers in those areas,” said Jim Welch, the company president. “The warehouse will specifically stock our most in demand products for the region, putting the goods much closer to where the work is being done.”

To further support the growth of the business, part of the facility will be a dedicated advanced training center for their distributor metalworking specialists and sales teams. “Local training facilities make it easier for national distributors in the South and West to gain hands on access to company trainers and products. We have doubled the size of our sales organization in this area and the Dallas location will provide additional support to our partners and customers,” continued Welch.

Dallas is strategically located in relation to Walter’s other distribution centers and offers many logistical advantages. The Dallas Forth-Worth airport is less than 10 minutes away from the facility. Many major carriers are located nearby, and it is a major road transportation hub. Also, the ports of Houston and Galveston will allow deliveries direct from the company’s European facilities. The facility’s warehouse and training center are already in full operation.

