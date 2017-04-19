Achieve the Highest Fineblanking Requirements

The XFT 2500 speed press from Feintool has been equipped with many innovations that ensure the highest productivity and perfect quality of the fineblanking parts, including increased stiffness, a quick-change system for tools, the latest control technology and innovative energy management.

Equipped with stronger knuckle joints that increase press force at the tip to 3,000 kN (time-limited), the reinforced XFT 2500 speed press from Feintool Equipment Corporation (Cincinnati, OH) sets new standards in meeting the special challenges of fineblanking production. For the user, this additional reinforcement means a lower load on the press during operation with conventional tools and greater flexibility due to the occasional use of tools with higher power requirements so that this press is also suitable for parts made of high-tensile materials with thicknesses of up to 8 mm at more than 100 spm. The XFT 2500 speed press has been equipped with many innovations that ensure the highest productivity and perfect quality of the fineblanking parts, including increased stiffness, a quick-change system for tools, the latest control technology and innovative energy management. The press is also equipped with FEINmonitoring, the intelligent analysis and maintenance tool for Industry 4.0.

