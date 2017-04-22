Acme Manufacturing Adds New Press Feeding Line

Supplied by COE Press Equipment, this line is part of a roll forming operation that produces steel structural components for the garage door industry.

April 22, 2017

COE Press Equipment (Sterling Heights, MI) announced that they have shipped a new coil processing line to Acme Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Denver, CO), a manufacturer of metal products for a variety of industries. This line is part of a roll forming operation that produces steel structural components for the garage door industry and it consists of a ServoMaster Series 4, 12 in wide roll feed; a 12 in x 16 in threading table; a 3.5 in x 12 in power straightener; and an 18 in double-ended coil reel with 6,000 lb capacity. This line is designed to process cold rolled steel at up to 50,000 psi yield with a maximum thickness of 0.250 in at 8 in wide. The system can feed 396 fpm.

The line features centralized controls for the straightener and feeder as well as an alligator peeler-dekinker station for hands-free threading. Controls have been developed that are especially suited to the large number of length settings typically required in roll forming operations.

www.coepress.com

