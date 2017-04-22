Advanced Performance End Milling of Tough Materials

The 3412 Series Fantom 2.0 end mill from Fullerton Tool is Ideal for machining steels, stainless steels, super alloys and titanium with enhanced edge strength that cuts heavier chip loads and produces superior part finishes.

In Booth 5671, Fullerton Tool Company (Saginaw, MI) will exhibit their advanced performance end mill product lines that feature their 3412 Series Fantom 2.0 End Mill, 3500 Series Fury End Mill, 3600 Series Force End Mill and the 3833 Series AlumaMill G3 End Mill. The 3412 Series Fantom 2.0 end mill is designed to excel in steels, stainless steels, super alloys and titanium. Its enhanced edge strength provides a stable, robust cutter that allows heavier chip loads and produces superior part finishes. This 5-flute advanced performance end mill is available in Stub, Standard, Extra Long and Long Reach lengths.

The unique 3500 Series Fury solid carbide end mill is versatile and capable of high speed machining or full diameter milling that dominates in stainless steels, high temp alloys, and titanium. Versatility equates to higher productivity, less tool changes and longer tool life. The Fury is a 4-flute advanced performance end mill available in Stub and Standard lengths.

The 3600 Series Force end mill is designed for high speed machining in steels, stainless steels, high temperature alloys, and titanium. It also includes an advanced FC-20 coating that allows the Force to machine wet or dry. The Force is a 5-flute, 7-flute, or 9-flute advanced performance end mill available in Stub, Standard and Extra Long lengths.

The 3833 AlumaMill G3 uses advanced flute shape and relief form to generate superior wall finishes. Its unique wiper geometry also produces excellent floor finishes, while its sinuous end gash is ideal for aggressive plunging and ramping speeds. It is stocked uncoated and is available with Fulcoat 5 or Fulcoat 19 coatings. The AlumaMill G3 is available in 3-flute and Stub, Standard, Extra Long and Long Reach lengths.

