Advanced Vertical Turning Achieves World-Class Precision

The VL 4 Vertical Turning Machine from EMAG uses a modular inverted vertical lathe design for machining precision metal parts, reducing floor space costs and increasing machine layout flexibility

In Booth 1748, the VL 4 Vertical Turning Machine from EMAG LLC (Farmington Hills, MI) showcases a successful modular inverted vertical lathe design for manufacturing precision metal components. With the aim to develop a system of modular machines that are ideal for use in the manufacturing of medium and large batch runs, one common feature of all four machine sizes in the VL Series is the shared modular, compact design. Their small footprint means reduced floor space costs and flexibility in machine layout. Every VL machine features an integrated O-automation system for transporting workpieces. When combined with the self-loading pick-up spindles, this automation concept ensures short cycle times and high productivity. To accommodate machine operators, all of the service units are easily within reach, with the various units (electrics, hydraulics, cooling system, cooling lubricant and central lubrication system) accessible at any time so that the machines can be maintained with ease.

For new customers looking to easily enter the world of EMAG, check out their New Customer Promotion that features a 25 percent discount on VL 2 and VL 4 machines, with a $10,000 technology kit included free with purchase.

EMAG LLC, 38800 Grand River Avenue, Farmington Hills, MI 48335, 248-477-7440, Fax: 248-477-7784, www.emag.com.