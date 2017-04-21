Allied Machine & Engineering Launches New Engineering Training

Their new facility provides comprehensive hands-on education programs for new employees, end users and distributors from around the world.

Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation (Dover, OH), a leading tooling manufacturer of complete holemaking systems, is pleased to announce their new engineering training department that provides comprehensive hands-on education programs for new employees, end users and distributors from around the world.

Located in Dover, the new 3,000 sq ft facility includes two vertical machining centers and one horizontal machining center to showcase the complete range of the company’s tools. Each machining center features a dedicated camera with a live feed directly to 60 in monitors, giving participants an excellent view of tools in action. Demonstrations are available featuring tools running in a wide variety of materials, including low carbon steel, alloy steel, high strength alloy, 304 and 17-4 stainless steel, structural steel plates, 6061 aluminum, and iron.

Training demonstrations include active participation, with attendees helping to select speeds and feeds. The training department instructs new associates in the proper use and application of company tooling in all phases of holemaking solutions in metal. Trainees participate in a three-month technical and hands-on training program focusing on how the tools work and where to apply them in various applications. For end users and the distributors who support them, the company offers an intense two-and-a-half-day technical educational seminar (TES), featuring classroom and metal cutting demonstrations. These seminars, limited to groups of 15 attendees to 30 attendees, are designed to keep participants abreast of the latest industry trends and the technology offered.

For those unable to travel to the Dover facility, the training department sponsors open house events that are held at machine tool manufacturers’ distributors, as well as on-site training programs for engineers and machinists. Customizable training programs are available for groups of all sizes. “We are extremely excited to unveil this unique new training environment that combines hands-on learning, interactive classroom demonstrations, and access to the latest tools we have to offer,” said Andrew Fliger, the engineering trainer at Allied. “Our training programs are focused to equip participants with the right tooling and knowledge for the jobs they’re facing today.”

www.alliedmachine.com