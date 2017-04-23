ANCA Appoints Non-Executive Chairman

Graeme Billings is their new independent, non-executive chairman of the board.

The ANCA Group (Melbourne, Australia) is pleased to announce that their board has confirmed the appointment of an independent, non-executive chairman. “After a rigorous interview process, with several high-quality applicants, the board has appointed Graeme Billings to this role,” said joint co-founder Pat Boland. “Graeme comes from an impressive business background as both a senior manager, independent director and chairman for several of Australia’s best companies.” This position is effective immediately.

The ANCA Group of companies consists of ANCA CNC Machines, ANCA Motion and Tinfish. These companies specialize in design and manufacture of machine tools, motion control systems and metal fabrication. They have achieved market leadership through innovation and a commitment to research and development, with a network of overseas branches and approximately 800 staff worldwide.

“They are a great success story. I look forward to working with their board and management in pursuit of their long-term growth strategy,” added Graeme. Formally a senior partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, as well as leading the firm’s Global Industrial Products sector, Graeme has extensive experience in assurance, transaction and consulting services with multinational and Australian companies in the automotive, construction and general manufacturing industries, spanning a 34-year period. He also draws on experience with acquisitions, mergers and other business investigation areas, including succession planning.

Graeme was also a regular media commentator on the industrial products sector. He lives in Melbourne with his wife, and they have three children. He is a passionate sports fan and particularly enjoys AFL, cricket and golf.

