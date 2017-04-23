Beckwood Press Achieves UL Listing for Electrical Panels

Their in-house electrical panel assembly shop has earned the distinguished certification in accordance with UL Standard 508A.

Beckwood Press Company (St. Louis, MO), a leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic presses and automation systems and the Triform line of precision forming equipment, proudly announces that their in-house electrical panel assembly shop has earned the distinguished Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certification in accordance with UL Standard 508A.

To receive this UL Listing, their electrical panel designs and assembly procedures must comply with rigorous safety standards, as well as national and local electrical codes. All sourced panel components are UL Listed and “finger-safe” to eliminate potential shock hazards. Additionally, their panel shop will be inspected quarterly to ensure compliance with the 508A Standard.

The UL listing signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to workplace safety. “Over the last several years, a growing percentage of our users have required our electrical panels to meet the UL classification,” said Ryan Pendleton, the director of manufacturing at Beckwood. “This achievement distinguishes us in the marketplace and gives our users peace of mind that their press’ electrical system is designed to meet the toughest safety standards.”

Beckwood Press builds custom hydraulic presses for virtually every industry and application, including a line of temperature-controlled presses for compression molding, composite forming and high-temperature Hot Forming / SPF applications. They also manufacture the Triform line of Sheet Hydroforming Presses in both Fluid Cell and Deep Draw configurations, hydraulic ring expanders / sizers, hot joggle presses, as well as a line of stretch forming machines for both extrusion, sheet / leading edge applications.

