BIG KAISER Presents Donation to NRL

The $4,100 donation was the result of the company’s year-end promotion, giving back to the association a percentage of every order by an NTMA member company.

At the first general session of the National Tooling & Machining Association‘s (NTMA; Cleveland, OH) annual meeting near Jacksonville, FL, Chris Kaiser, the president and chief executive officer of BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc. (Hoffman Estates, IL) presented a donation for $4,100 to benefit the NTMA’s National Robotics League (NRL; Cleveland, OH).

The donation was the result of the company’s year-end promotion, giving back to the association a percentage of every order by an NTMA member company. Manufacturers placed their orders for cutting tools, tool holders and workholding products and were earning funds for the NRL at the same time.

“The promotion was a way for us to support our customers and members in the NTMA, and to promote workforce development and STEM programs through the NRL,” explains Kaiser.

“The NRL is all about the community collaborating together to engage manufacturing’s next generation. We truly appreciate BIG KAISER’s generous contribution and their continued leadership in supporting initiatives to close the manufacturing skills gap,” said Bill Padnos, the director of youth engagement for NTMA. “We are also grateful to all of our members who participated in this program.”

The NRL is a manufacturing workforce development program of NTMA where students design and build remote controlled robots (Bots) to face-off in a gladiator-style competition. Through the manufacturing process of Bot building, students’ imaginations are captured as they design, build and compete with their own robotic creations. Through this hands-on effort along with industry partnerships, students gain practical knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) – all essential skills for manufacturing. To learn more, please click here .

www.us.bigkaiser.com