COE Press Equipment Appoints Director of Operations

David Share is now responsible for overseeing their manufacturing operations and developing new directives for growth.

April 23, 2017

COE Press Equipment (Sterling Heights, MI) has announced the appointment of David Share as their director of operations, responsible for overseeing everyday processes and activity for the manufacturing department, as well as developing new directives for growth. “Our business has doubled over the past few years and David possesses both the leadership skills and manufacturing knowledge base to help us successfully continue this growth pattern in a way that serves both our customers and our internal organization,” commented John Coe, the chief executive officer of the company.

Prior to his appointment at COE Press Equipment, Share held a variety of executive positions within the manufacturing sector for various companies, including serving as president of Avon Gear (Shelby Township, Mich.) for seven years. Since starting his career in 1991, he has a proven history in streamlining operations and increasing revenue. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a master’s in management, both from Walsh College (Troy, Mich.).

COE Press Equipment designs and manufactures a complete line of premiere coil handling and servo roll feed equipment from stand-alone roll feeds, straighteners, reels, cradles and air feeds to complete integrated feed line systems and cut-to-length lines used in automotive, appliance, lighting, metal processing, housewares, lawn and garden, contract stamping, tool and die building, and many other applications.

www.coepress.com

