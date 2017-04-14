Corrosion Prevention and Green Chemistry

By combining low surface tension, non-flammability and superior solvency to maximize cleaning strength, Metalnox M6920, Metalnox M6922 and Metalnox M6900 solvents from KYZEN deliver desirable cleaning performance on a wide range of soils, including oils, greases, waxes and other fluids.

Corrosion affects all manufacturing processes, particularly those involving metal substrates for the industrial markets. In Booth 3017, KYZEN Corporation (Nashville, TN) features their latest chemistries, including their line of best corrosion inhibitors, rust preventives, anti-tarnish and rust-inhibitors that help improve cleaning and prevent corrosion for all types of manufacturing and storage needs. To learn more about their applications expertise in corrosion prevention, go to http://technical.kyzen.com/acton/media/11481/corrosion-control.

With the ever-tightening rules and regulations imposed on solvent cleaning by federal, state and other regional governing bodies, today’s solvents must be safe, efficient, effective and environmentally-compliant while providing the required performance levels to meet end users’ needs. As existing solvents are regulated and new solvents emerge, it is important for the user public to understand the benefits and guidelines for using these governmental-approved solvents in conjunction with cleaning systems on the market today. Because environmental, health and safety concerns are paramount when selecting a solvent to meet the cleaning application, Joe McChesney of KYZEN will present an educational session on the topic during EASTEC and will also will be available to answer questions in their booth.

The company recently introduced a line of solvent blends designed for high reliability in a spectrum of industrial cleaning applications. With critical focus on meeting increasing regulations and high-quality output, these new solvents have been dubbed “green and clean” by many in the industry. From “vapor only” to immersion, ultrasonics and turbulation, these innovative formulations meet or exceed most current process requirements. KYZEN in-house application labs in the United States and around the world help process engineers by verifying “live manufacturing” results for specific parts, materials, soils and processes prior to product commitment. This also ensures that manufacturers can meet their quality standards with required environmental compliance, worker safety and superior technical support.

These solvents consistently deliver desirable cleaning performance on a wide range of soils including oils, greases, waxes and other fluids. The combined features of low surface tension, non-flammability and superior solvency maximize cleaning strength. Designed to replace AK225, nPB, TCE and other undesirable solvents, these breakthrough chemistries include:

Metalnox M6920. A non-VOC chemistry, M6920 is non-flammable and has ultra-low MRI, and PEL limits of 800 ppm. The chemistry has excellent degreasing qualities for most lubes/oils.

Metalnox M6922. VOC-compliant and featuring a low surface tension rating of 12.7 dyne/cm (wettability), M6922 effectively solubilizes ionic contaminants in hydrocarbon-based oils, water-soluble soils and electronic fluxes.

Metalnox M6900. A non-flammable chemistry used in immersion processes or “vapor” only process, M6900 helps conserve energy due to low operating temperature.

“We have pioneered high-reliability aqueous and solvent cleaning fluids for 26 years. We like giving manufacturers high performance outcomes while being safer for people and our environment. We know the industry has been looking for this kind of innovation in solvents and processes for a long time. As part of our VaporDegreasing 20|20TM family of solutions, I’m particularly proud that we’ve set such a high bar and the new standard for this process,” noted Tom Forsythe, the vice president of KYZEN.

KYZEN Corporation, 430 Harding Industrial Drive, Nashville, TN 37211, 615-831-0888, www.kyzen.com.