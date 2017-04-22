Cutting Edge Inspection Software for Cutting Tools

The PG1000 REACTION software from Euro-Tech performs complex custom image analysis by finding patterns and shapes and overlooking excessive glare from too much directed light, shadows, irregular or broken shapes.

In Booth 5344, Euro-Tech Corporation (Menomonee Falls, WI) will exhibit their proprietary PG1000 REACTION software written for the exclusive purpose of cutting tool inspection. The word “REACTION” is an acronym for “REAltime Cutting Tool InspectION” that means they have digitally analyzed five million pixels, sorting over 16 million colors 15 times a second to find patterns and shapes overlooking excessive glare from too much directed light, shadows, irregular or broken shapes. REACTION Software does not electronically enhance, crop or magnify tool images in any way: what the user sees is exactly what the camera captures, the GPU and CPU analyze to help the user inspect your cutting tools.

Unlike competitors, no CAD system was used as the backbone of this software. CAD systems are great for drawing images and dimensioning them on paper, but they are incapable of doing complex custom image analysis. Instead, Euro-Tech invested in developing custom PG1000 software that is designed exclusively for cutting tool inspection. Multiple inspections can be made on a single image in real time and saved they become an inspection scene. Save an inspection scene and you’ve just created a macro to repeat tool inspections. Save multiple tool scenes to create complete tool inspection, save scenes and inspection as archives for tool documentation or export inspection data to Excel. Import .dxf or .dwg files for tool comparisons or collect data points for export to a CAD system. Many of these features are customer-driven, taking user suggestions and ideas and processing them into reality to create the ultimate cutting edge inspection software for cutting tools.

Euro-Tech Corporation, N48 W14170 Hampton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, 262-781-6777, Fax: 262-781-2822, www.pg1000.com.