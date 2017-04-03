Elevated Temperature Hard Hat for Secure Comfort

3M Personal Safety Division's Elevated Temperature Hard Hat H-700T Series offers lightweight protection and a suspension that sits lower on the head to reduce pressure and increase security while withstanding radiant heat loads up to 375 deg F.

In challenging, elevated heat conditions employees need safety equipment that stands up to the heat and helps keep them comfortable. Designed for metalworking applications with radiant heat environments, the new Elevated Temperature Hard Hat H-700T Series from 3M™ Personal Safety Division (St. Paul, MN) is engineered to withstand radiant heat loads up to 190 deg C (375 deg F). Built with injection molding technology, these elevated temperature hard hats offer lightweight protection (less than 380 g) and a suspension that sits lower on the head to reduce pressure and increase security. The hard hats meet ANSI Z89.1-2014 Type 1, G standards.

The Elevated Temperature Hard Hat H-700T forms the foundation of a fully-integrated personal protective equipment (PPE) system for high-heat environments. The result is a simple solution to help keep workers safe and comfortable on the job. The H-700T Hard Hat works with the following equipment:

Elevated Temperature Aluminum Front Helmet Cover, FC1-AL layers over the front of the hard hat to provide additional protection from radiant heat and sparks.

Molten Metal Neck Guard NC2-GR attaches to the hook and loop fasteners on the inside of the hard hat shell to protect the body against molten metal splash, radiant heat and flame hazards.

HIE6 Protective Eyewear attaches directly to the hard hat suspension and easily retracts when not in use.

Elevated Temperature Universal Faceshield Holder H24T and W-Series High Heat Faceshields offer a quick change system allowing workers to attach and detach the shield quickly and easily to the hard hat holder system.

PELTOR™ Earmuffs X Series work in tandem with the eyewear and faceshields to offer comfortable, flexible hearing protection.