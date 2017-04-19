Fiber Laser Marking for a Wide Range of Requirements

The TruMark 5020 fiber laser marker with VisionLine Mark image processing software from TRUMPF uses high pulse frequencies and superior pulse-to-pulse stability that is ideal for metal applications where high speed and superior edge quality are required.

TruMark lasers from TRUMPF Inc. (Farmington, CT) offer unmatched results in a wide range of manufacturing applications where product labeling and traceability are essential. In Booth 2133, they will demonstrate the capabilities of their TruMark 5020 with the VisionLine Mark image processing software in a TruMark Station 5000. This fiber laser marker impresses with its high pulse frequencies and superior pulse-to-pulse stability, making it the ideal solution for metal or plastic applications where high speed and superior edge quality are required. Its modular design makes this laser ideally suited for a TruMark workstation, such as the TruMark Station 5000, or it can be easily integrated into existing production lines. Telediagnostics makes it possible to maintain the fiber marking laser remotely with comfort and security. For this purpose, the TruMark 5020 comes with integrated laser power measurement and laser power calibration – features that have been proven to maintain laser marking consistency.

