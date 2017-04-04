Flexible Handling and Storage of Sheet Metal Inventory

The BASIC Tower Sheet Metal 4.0 system from Remmert has a new overall design that implements the current requirements for economics and sustainability, with a new layout that optimizes the arrangement of all components to guarantee shorter assembly times.

The BASIC Tower Sheet Metal 4.0 system from Remmert USA (Zionsville, IN) allows shops to keep a low stock of sheet metal inventory that is economically sensible while maintaining flexible handling of the material. This tried and tested storage tower has a completely new facelift based on feedback from users of the storage tower. Its new overall design implements the current requirements for economics and sustainability, with a new layout that optimizes the arrangement of all components to guarantee shorter assembly times. Individual defective components can also be quickly and easily located and replaced. Through this same part concept, a high availability of spare parts ensures more efficient service times.

“This new system shows how we place great importance on offering users the best possible solution on the market,” explained Matthias Remmert, the managing director of Remmert GmbH (Löhne, Germany). “The modern appearance brings improved handling options to a complete circle.” In addition to formats 3015 and 4020, the overhauled tower is now also available in formats 6020 and 8020.

Remmert USA, PO Box 5065, Zionsville, IN 46077, 317-633-3200, dkl@remmert-usa.com, www.remmert-usa.com.