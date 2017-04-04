Forged Center Pull Hoist Ring for Safe Lifting

Jergens' open-bail style forged alloy steel center pull hoist rings are black-oxide coated and offer a full 360 deg swivel and 180 deg pivot action, with a 5:1 strength factor and load capacity up to 30,000 lb.

April 4, 2017

Jergens Inc. (Cleveland, OH) has introduced their new forged line of center pull hoist rings for lifting. Their compact, high strength construction delivers reliable performance, economy and is ideal for OEM and industrial applications. Made of alloy steel in the U.S., these open-bail style forged hoist rings are black-oxide coated for use in many different environments. They offer a full 360 deg swivel and 180 deg pivot action, with a 5:1 strength factor and load capacity up to 30,000 lb – proof tested and certified to 200 percent. Available in both inch and metric sizes, these forged hoist rings use a zinc-plated washer with yellow chromate coating for inch versions, and clear/blue conversion coating for metric. The rings conform to ASME B30.26 and MIL-STD-209K standards, are CE certified and magnetic particle inspected for quality assurance. For added convenience, Jergens also offers downloadable 3D solid models of the rings in multiple formats, as well as multi-lingual installation sheets.

Jergens Inc., 15700 South Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110-3898, 877-486-1454; Fax: 216-481-6193, info@jergensinc.com, www.jergensinc.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
ProMat 2017
April 3 - 6, 2017
McCormick Place – Chicago, IL
The Automate Show
April 3 - 6, 2017
McCormick Place – Chicago, IL
Robotic Process Automation: The Art of the Possible
April 4, 2017
Webinar hosted by Information Services Group, Stamford, CT
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
April 4 - 6, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
MTA – Manufacturing Technology Asia 2017
April 4 - 7, 2017
Singapore Expo – Singapore
See All Events »
Social Media