Forged Center Pull Hoist Ring for Safe Lifting

Jergens' open-bail style forged alloy steel center pull hoist rings are black-oxide coated and offer a full 360 deg swivel and 180 deg pivot action, with a 5:1 strength factor and load capacity up to 30,000 lb.

Jergens Inc. (Cleveland, OH) has introduced their new forged line of center pull hoist rings for lifting. Their compact, high strength construction delivers reliable performance, economy and is ideal for OEM and industrial applications. Made of alloy steel in the U.S., these open-bail style forged hoist rings are black-oxide coated for use in many different environments. They offer a full 360 deg swivel and 180 deg pivot action, with a 5:1 strength factor and load capacity up to 30,000 lb – proof tested and certified to 200 percent. Available in both inch and metric sizes, these forged hoist rings use a zinc-plated washer with yellow chromate coating for inch versions, and clear/blue conversion coating for metric. The rings conform to ASME B30.26 and MIL-STD-209K standards, are CE certified and magnetic particle inspected for quality assurance. For added convenience, Jergens also offers downloadable 3D solid models of the rings in multiple formats, as well as multi-lingual installation sheets.

Jergens Inc., 15700 South Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110-3898, 877-486-1454; Fax: 216-481-6193, info@jergensinc.com, www.jergensinc.com.