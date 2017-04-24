General Fabrication

Take a closer look at some of these innovations in welding operations that can help fabricators increase their productivity, improve quality and safety, and reduce their operating costs.

Rotary Positioner for Welding Tabletops

Ideal for both manual and robotic welding operations, the BuildPro Rotary Positioner from Strong Hand Tools rotates the weld fixture for better weld access, accuracy and productivity, and the best ergonomic position for worker safety, comfort and reduced operator fatigue.

Flexible Roll-Up and Laser Welding of Stainless Steel Laundry Appliance Drums and Baskets

The Roll-Up and Laser Weld Module from Coldwater Machine automatically fabricates clothes washer and dryer drums, baskets or other round sheet metal wrappers from coil stock to finished product.

Combine Welding Power, Portability and Performance

For users who need maximum flexibility when moving a welding machine around the shop or working in the field, ESAB provides the Rebel EMP 235ic for MIG/Stick/TIG and Rebel EM 235ic for MIG-only.

Expanded Handle Options for Semi-Automatic MIG Guns

The new C Series Straight Handle for BTB Semi-Automatic MIG Guns from Bernard provides additional ergonomic benefits at no extra cost, including handle overmold and rear swivel.

Intelligent Gas Cylinder Capabilities

The EVOS DCi gas cylinder valve from Linde Gases delivers live data on cylinder location and gas information, including gas type, volume of gas, rate of gas usage and even cylinder temperature.