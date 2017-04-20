Gerdau Sells Premier Thermal Solutions

Under Z Capital Partners, their new owners, PTS looks to expand their metal heat treating service through strategic acquisitions and entry into new markets.

April 20, 2017

Gerdau S.A. (Porto Alegre, Brazil) recently completed the sale of their Atmosphere Annealing (AA) and NitroSteel (NS) divisions, collectively known as Premier Thermal Solutions (PTS), to Z Capital Partners, LLC (Lake Forest, IL). The transaction, which closed on March 31, 2017, provides PTS with the financial backing to expand their metal heat treating service offering by adding capabilities organically, through strategic acquisitions and by diversifying into additional end-markets.

A provider of metal heat treating and related services to various end-markets, including automotive, trucking, oil and gas, agriculture, heavy construction and military, AA operates from plants in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. Based in Wisconsin, NS is the only domestic provider of nitro-carburized steel bars and tubes that are utilized primarily in fluid power applications in the agricultural, construction, mining, marine, utility and automotive end-markets.

A leading producer of long steel and one of the largest suppliers of special steel, Gerdau divested PTS to Z Capital, a leading global alternative investment manager focused on opportunistic, value-oriented private equity and credit funds. Through this acquisition, the PTS business unit, which includes the AA and NS divisions, will leverage Z Capital’s financial strength and operational expertise to further accelerate their growth.

Gerdau is a leading producer of long steel in the Americas and one of the largest suppliers of special steel in the world. In Brazil, they also produce flat steel and iron ore, activities that are expanding its product mix and boosting its competitiveness. They are also the largest recycler in Latin America and each year around the world they transform millions of tons of scrap into steel, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable development in the regions where they operate.

www.gerdau.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Precision Machining and Technology Show
April 25 - 27, 2017
Greater Columbus Convention Center – Columbus, OH
Step Into the Future: SigmaNEST 365
April 26, 2017
Webinar hosted by SigmaTEK Systems, Cincinnati, OH
Show Excel the Door: Accelerating the Quoting Process
April 27, 2017
Webinar hosted by SecturaSOFT, Cincinnati, OH
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking
May 1 - 3, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
Discover More With Mazak Midwest
May 2 - 4, 2017
Mazak Midwest Technology Center – Schaumburg, IL
See All Events »
Social Media