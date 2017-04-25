The Growing Need for Stainless Steel Filler Metals

Hobart has expanded their comprehensive stainless steel filler metal offering, which includes stick electrodes and metal-cored wires, by adding options in solid wire and flux-cored wire.

Stainless steel filler metals are increasingly used in numerous industry applications, including food and beverage production and storage, petrochemical and medical applications. “Stainless steel is the second most common material our customers are welding, behind carbon steel, and we wanted to enhance our offerings to better reflect industry needs,” says Jonathan Will, a product manager at Hobart Brothers Company (Troy, OH). “Just like our other filler metals, our stainless steel offerings are superior products that provide consistent results, with the exceptional arc stability, spatter level and bead appearance.” The company has expanded their stainless steel filler metal offering as part of a renewed emphasis on this portfolio, adding options in solid wire and flux-cored wire. The comprehensive portfolio of stainless Hobart filler metals also includes stick electrodes and metal-cored wires.

Additions to the Hobart stainless product lineup include solid wires now in bulk packaging, with the ER308LSi and ER309LSi wires in .035 in and .045 in diameters available in 550 lb drums. Three new products have been added to the FabCO® flux-cored stainless steel wire offering: FabCO 308LT1, FabCO 309LT1 and FabCO 316LT1. All three wires are available in .045 in and 1/16 in diameters, in 27½ lb vacuum packaged spools. Changes have also been made to stainless steel stick electrode packaging, which now includes smaller sizes to better reflect user needs. These stick electrodes offer excellent arc starting and restrikes and, similar to­­ the stainless steel flux-cored wires, provide easy slag release and a smooth bead appearance. A free stainless steel filler metal brochure can be downloaded to help users with their stick electrode and wire selection, to download please click here . To order a hard copy of the brochure, they can contact Hobart at via their literature request form please click here .

