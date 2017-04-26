High Productivity CAD/CAM Software

To optimize workflow, users of VERICUT V8 CAD/CAM software from CGTech can quickly access only the menu choices and functionality they need at the time with minimal mouse clicks.

The latest version of CGTech’s (Irvine, CA) industry leading CNC machine simulation software, VERICUT V8, will be featured in booth #5332. Sales engineer, Jeff Ulrich, will be giving a presentation on Tuesday May 16, 2017 from 11:15 AM to 11:50 AM. The presentation will highlight which feed rate optimization techniques are best suited for different materials or machining processes

VERICUT CNC machine simulation, verification and optimization software simulates all types of CNC machining. It operates independently, but can also be integrated with leading CAM systems. A common feature of all recent releases of the software has been the focus on full integration with the CAD/CAM and machine tool industry. As a result, VERICUT is now at the heart of the CNC manufacturing process.

“This release is all about optimizing our customers’ workflow to quickly access only the menu choices needed at the time,” stated Gene Granata, the product manager for VERICUT. “The new Ribbon Bar helps users find the functionality they need quickly and with minimal mouse clicks.”

VERICUT 8.0 features several enhancements designed to increase the ability of manufacturing engineers to analyze, optimize, and document the CNC programming and machining process. Intelligence gathered from both the cut part and the machining process is applied to achieve an even higher level of accuracy and efficiency. CGTech is increasingly challenged to simulate more complex processes and machines, while supporting “first part, good part” production goals. VERICUT 8.0 ties complex processes together with the ability to monitor and evaluate many potential problems in an efficient and consolidated method, thereby reducing the time spent in the programming and machining cycle.

