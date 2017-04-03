Hollow-Shaft Encoders Provide Functional Machine Safety

The ECN/EQN/ERN 400 connection encoders from Heidenhain feature a new shaft coupling which provides mechanical fault exclusion for connection to the user’s machine shaft.

Heidenhain Corporation (Schaumburg, IL) has introduced the ECN/EQN/ERN 400 series of functionally safe hollow-shaft connection encoders for manufacturing equipment. These new rotary encoders are especially useful in applications where quick machine shut-off is required in dangerous situations. Featuring a new shaft coupling which provides mechanical fault exclusion for connection to the user’s machine shaft, these new ECN/EQN/ERN 400s are of particular use in safety-related applications up to SIL 2 PL d category 3 levels. The encoders are available with a blind hollow shaft or a hollow through shaft, with a choice of 10 mm or 12 mm diameter.

These safe hollow-shaft encoders are offered with either the EnDat 2.2 or DRIVE-CLiQ absolute serial interfaces or even an analog 1 VPP output. Encoders using the EnDat2.2 and Drive-CLiQ outputs additionally feature an internal temperature sensor integrated in the encoder electronics, as well as an evaluation circuit for an external temperature sensor to use for evaluation of the motor temperature.

