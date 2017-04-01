Integrated Tool Tracking Manages All Tools and Equipment on the Jobsite

The TICK tracker from Milwaukee Tool easily attaches hidden from sight on any tool or piece of equipment and uses the ONE-KEY app to track anything in inventory, regardless of brand, saving fabricators time and money if a tool goes down or is needed on short notice.

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (Brookfield, WI) continues to revolutionize the tool industry with the introduction of TICK™, their professional-grade Bluetooth™ tool and equipment tracker that is designed to withstand the harshest jobsite environments. It can be easily attached and hidden from sight on any product, regardless of brand, providing fabricators with an invaluable way to track anything in their inventory through the ONE-KEY™ app.

“Tool loss and the time spent looking for missing tools contributes significantly to a metal fabricator’s bottom line,” said Steve Matson, a senior product manager at Milwaukee Tool. “A single lost or damaged tool on a jobsite can increase the time spent completing a task by over 30 percent. This – multiplied across the length of a large project – can add up to tens of thousands of dollars in wasted labor, and cause significant overruns on project schedule. The goal of this app is to simplify the process of managing tools, removing costly or cumbersome methods used today. The ability to quickly identify a tool’s location can save time and money if a tool goes down or is needed on short notice. By harnessing the same Integrated Tool Tracking technology found within ONE-KEY enabled tools, we’re giving fabricators a way to track any tool, simply by attaching the TICK. For professionals everywhere, their tools and equipment are key to their livelihood – this tracker ensures they have eyes on everything to better manage their investment.”

With its low profile design, this tracker can securely attach to anything through glue, screw, rivet, or strap. Its flat back enables a snug fit to a variety of surface types and its circular shape fits into a range of places hidden from view. For instance, the underside of a ladder or miter saw stand. Each TICK is also laser-engraved with a serial number so fabricators can easily identify and assign multiple trackers. Once attached and hidden from view, the TICK makes tracking tools and equipment as simple as pulling out your phone. Products with this tracker attached are paired via the ONE-KEY app. Tool records and locations are updated when any device with the ONE-KEY app comes within 100 ft of the TICK. These location updates are transmitted through any ONE-KEY app that’s in-range, regardless of whether the app is open or not, allowing users to pinpoint missing tools more quickly

In addition, fabricators can easily manage all of their tools through the app’s Simplified Tool and Equipment Management features that allow them to assign and store detailed information for all of their tools and equipment – whether they are equipped with a TICK, a ONE-KEY enabled tool, or any other tools and equipment. A water and dust-tight closure protects the internal components of the tracker from weather elements, and UV rated plastics keep it from getting brittle when exposed to extended periods of direct sunlight. Its rugged electronics housing can stand up to high vibration and impact, as well as heavy duty tracking applications, like underneath a generator. The TICK product offering includes:

1-Pack (48-21-2000) – $29

4-Pack (48-21-2004) – $99

10-Pack (48-21-2010) – $219

50-Pack (48-10-2050) – $999

