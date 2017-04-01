Intelligent Filtration Technology that Grows with Expanding Grinding Operations

For grinding modern cutting tools, all parameters that are involved in the manufacturing process must be optimally coordinated with each other. Only in this way can drills or milling cutters be produced in large quantities with consistent high quality as expected by the market. An important part of the puzzle is microfiltration technology that must not only ensure very high purity of a variety of lubricants over a long period of time, but also must be designed with enough flexibility to grow easily with production capacity expansion.

Filtration specialist Vomat GmbH (Treuen, Germany) provides high performance filtration technology ranging from small stand-alone to large industrial central systems that is designed to meet user specific requirements through a modular design that can be quickly and easily adapted to changing requirements in the shop. These systems operate in full-flow mode and separate dirty and clean oil 100 percent through a high performance pre-coat filter that results in utmost purity of the cooling lubricants to NAS 7 or 3 μm to 5 μm particle size. These systems also adapt automatically to varying production volumes and initiate the filter backwash cycle depending on the contamination level of each filter element. The back-flushing of each individual filter cartridge, instead of the whole filter bank at the same time, allows the system to operate with very high energy efficiency while keeping in optimal synchronization with the customer’s grinding machines.

Vomat FA stand-alone models, which are distributed exclusively in the U.S. by Oelheld U.S., Inc. (Elgin, IL), offer filtration capacities of 70 l to 960 l (18 gal to 254 gal) and are extremely compact, much smaller than comparable filtration solutions on the market. This keeps transport costs low, minimizes building modifications, and saves precious production floor space.

“These filtration systems grow with the success or needs of the users,” said Steffen Strobel, a technical sales manager with Vomat. “This means standard systems can be adapted to increased or changed production requirements by adding modules, such as digital displays for visualizing the filtration process, frequency-controlled machine supply pumps or internal and external pre-filters, as well as a variety of cooling systems. These systems can also be designed for individual plant configurations and integrated seamlessly into any workflow, including large-scale industrial plant-wide central systems with optimal cooling and disposal concepts. Even if there are changes in production requirements, the user is ensured that his filtration system is adapted to current conditions.”

