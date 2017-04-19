Intelligent Gas Cylinder Capabilities

The EVOS DCi gas cylinder valve from Linde Gases delivers live data on cylinder location and gas information, including gas type, volume of gas, rate of gas usage and even cylinder temperature.

Linde Gases (Murray Hill, NJ) pioneers a number of leading edge digital technologies for the packaged gases sector via their EVOS™ DCi gas cylinder valve. The EVOS DCi valve can deliver live data on cylinder location and gas information, including gas type, volume of gas, rate of gas usage and even cylinder temperature. With the capability to transmit and store data in the Cloud, the valve allows users immediate access to current and historical gas information via laptops, PCs and mobile devices, giving them significant insight into their gas usage and processes. Such intelligence can have significant benefits to a gas user’s business in terms of increased productivity, traceability and user safety, optimization of inventory and improved supply chain management. In addition to remote access to contents and location information, future features such as tilt sensors and accelerometers will be able detect when a cylinder is falling or has been dropped, as key to improving safety.

The EVOS DCi represents a significant departure from standard gas industry valves, not only in its striking, state-of-the-art ergonomic design, but also in terms of safety and productivity benefits delivered. Importantly, it employs a uniquely designed, quick-action lever in place of the more traditional hand-wheel mechanism for opening and closing of the valve. This innovative open/close functionality ensures easy opening to improve efficiency, fast closing in case of emergency and, as an extra safety feature, the ability to physically see at a distance whether the valve is open or closed. The valve also incorporates a safety ‘interlock’ button to mitigate the risk of the valve being opened accidentally, a uniquely designed guard to improve user safety and prevent damage to the valve, and optimal grip design for ease of lifting and maneuvering over short distances as well as ensuring the cylinder can be easily and safely lifted to heights. These valves are also capable of operating at 300 bar working pressure – significantly more than standard industry valves. There is also a real-time content gauge to allow users to see the amount of gas left at a glance.

The EVOS DCi valve complements the innovative AVANTO™ process management service for welding that provides enhanced traceability and significantly increased efficiency and quality assurance in welding operations. Initially targeting users in the structural steel segment, this service will eventually address the needs of users across a number of sectors involved in metal fabrication. AVANTO leverages advanced Cloud-based technology to capture, monitor and analyze the vast amount of data that is required to manage a modern welding operation. Stored in a single, centralized repository, the data can be retrieved via PC or mobile devices, extending access and analysis of information beyond the office to the shop floor and remotely to any location.

Incorporating a fully integrated software system, AVANTO manages the entire welding workflow from end-to-end: from job and welding procedure creation, management of welder qualifications, to the allocation of resources required to complete a weld, such as consumables, shielding gas, welding equipment and welder. Confirmation of job completion to expected standards and subsequent quality test results can provide everyone involved in the job, from welding engineers and supervisors to quality assurance managers, with full visibility of the process and easy compilation of documentation packs for customers. “AVANTO transforms the way welding is performed and documented,” said Kathy Hocker, the global head of merchant and packaged gases portfolio management at Linde. “Currently the recording of processes is very labor intensive, largely undertaken manually and open to human error. Not only will this service improve the accuracy of welding process traceability, it will significantly improve efficiency in capturing the data and enable swift analysis.”

The introduction of European regulations, such as EN1090 in the structural steel segment, have placed greater emphasis on the need to streamline the collection of welding data required to meet full traceability. Many metal fabricators meeting these regulations do so by using manual processes, thereby adding cost and complexity to their business. A key aspect of AVANTO is that it is offered as a service available via a subscription model, so it provides a genuine alternative to current welding management offerings, usually comprising high-end welding machines combined with software solutions requiring professional installation and high upfront investment. AVANTO is also ideal for shops operating machines from multiple welding OEMs. “This is a true breakthrough in that it removes what were prohibitively expensive barriers in adopting a welding management solution and provide accessibility to all users, regardless of their size and budget,” adds Hocker.

