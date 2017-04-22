IWDC Spending Sets New Record

The spending of Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative member companies through their co-op exceeded $19 million in March.

The spending of Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative (IWDC; Indianapolis, IN) member companies through their co-op exceeded $19 million in March, smashing their prior record by over $800,000. “We actually almost broke our highest monthly record set back in May of 2014,” stated Frank Kasnick, their president and chief executive officer. “This is a testament to the strength and resilience of the independents in our welding and gas industry, and reflects the strong support from our vendor partners.”

In May, IWDC will bring together members and vendor partners for their annual Sales & Purchasing convention taking place in Las Vegas, NV. “These are exciting times,” noted Keith Werkley, their director of marketing and vendor management. “We have the momentum of a strong start and, with our May convention and coinciding May opening of our second Distribution Center in Reno-Sparks, NV, the sky is the limit!”

The IWDC is a cooperative formed in 1994 that leverages the strengths of their independent welding distributor members across North America. Member companies collectively represent over $2.2 billion in sales, serving a wide range of industries. The common denominator is that these industries look to them for industrial, specialty, and medical gases, as well as related equipment, welding hardgoods, and consumables. End-use customers served by IWDC members benefit from having the unparalleled expertise of a local member distributor who has access to national-scale purchasing and marketing programs.

www.iwdc.coop