Jorgensen Conveyors Launches Redesigned Website

Jorgensen Conveyors' updated website provides users with a cleaner, more appealing design and an enhanced experience with easier navigation.

Jorgensen Conveyors, Inc. (Mequon, WI) has announced they have redesigned their company website. “We’ve stayed in business for over 67 years by listening to our customers, maintaining our core values, and innovating and adapting to new technologies,” stated John D’Amico, the company’s co-principal. “The redesigned website is just another way we continue to strive to provide our customers with the best products available today.”

The updated website provides customers and visitors to the site with a cleaner and more appealing design, an enhanced user experience and easier navigation.

In addition to providing current information on a complete range of products, the primary goal was to create a site that more quickly answers the question: ”Does Jorgensen have product solutions for my application to help me reach my process and productivity goals?”

Features of the redesigned website include:

An interactive “Discover Your Solution” on the homepage has been created to assist users with their conveyor, filtration, material handling and custom manufactured product needs

Responsive design for multiple sized devices

Enhanced Product details with easily downloadable brochures, operator manuals and quote requests

www.jorgensenconveyors.com