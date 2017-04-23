Kitagawa North-Tech Hires Senior Manager

Shaun Thomas will be instrumental in managing all design, engineering, and manufacturing processes.

Kitagawa North-Tech, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL), a trusted and respected brand name in standard chucks, custom engineered workholding and steady rests systems, announced that Shaun Thomas has joined them as their senior manager of engineering and manufacturing. In his new position, he will be instrumental in managing all design, engineering, and manufacturing processes.

“We have one of the most respected names in the workholding business, with superior engineering, workmanship and quality. With our great legacy in power chucks, combined with our new innovative family of automation products, custom engineered workholding solutions and steady rests, I look forward to being an integral part of this company’s future,” says Thomas. His role is to support the in-house productivity team that is responsible for designing, engineering and manufacturing custom workholding and other integrated products and systems, including engineered workholding for turning, prismatic milling applications, automation solutions and steady rests. With his extensive experience in managing and estimating custom design projects, Thomas will play a vital role in supporting these efforts to estimate, engineer, manufacture and deliver complete workholding systems.

He comes to the company with over 13 years of direct workholding industry experience, having spent over a decade at workholding manufacturer SMW Autoblok, where he served in various manufacturing and engineering capacities, as well as estimating custom engineered projects. He began his career as a design engineer for them. Upon graduate studies and earning his MBA, Thomas was then promoted to engineering supervisor at Autoblok.

Thomas holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Technology with a special emphasis in Computer Aided Design (CAD) from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from Cappella University. He currently operates out of the company’s headquarters in Schaumburg and resides with his family in Arlington Heights, IL.

www.kitagawa.com