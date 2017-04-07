Lantek Opens New Office in UAE

The company is extending their international reach with offices throughout Europe, Asia, the Americas, and now in the Middle East as well.

Lantek (Miñano, Spain) recently opened their first UAE office in the city of Sharjah. With this new presence, the multinational software solutions developer for the global sheet metal industry is extending their international reach with a score of offices throughout Europe, Asia, the Americas, and now in the Middle East as well.

“The Emirate of Sharjah is the hub for industrial enterprises, and we think it will be an important location for our company. We have more than 500 clients in these countries, but the potential is huge because of the investment these countries are making in the lead-up to Expo 2020 in Dubai. We also plan to reach other Persian Gulf countries from this office,” says Alberto Martínez, the chief executive officer. “Digital transformation is Lantek’s challenge in upcoming years. Because we are committed to growth and supporting our customers’ digitization processes, we have expanded our budget by more than 1.6 million euros for 2017,”

Although 85 percent of their business comes from abroad, the domestic market is up 22 percent, making it a top performer. “The company is building on the momentum of the previous year’s results, which saw growth of over 20 percent in countries like Spain,” continues Martínez. “This shows that our clients have begun to shake off the fear of investing, present at the beginning of last year. The companies that weathered the crisis are stronger because of it.”

The international expansion goes hand-in-hand with the positive 2017 forecast announced by Lantek, which projects a 19 percent increase in revenue, bringing total sales to over €17 million.

