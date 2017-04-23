Lantek Partners with Nukon

Turkish cutting systems manufacturer Nukon will now supply Lantek software with their fiber laser cutting machines worldwide.

Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions, S.L. (Miñano, Spain), a leader in CAD/CAM/MES/ERP software for fabricating sheet metal, tubes, and beams with any cutting (laser, plasma, oxy-cut, water jet, shear) and punching technology, has signed a partnership agreement with Turkish fiber laser manufacturer Nukon (Bursa, Turkey) to supply Lantek software with their fiber laser machines worldwide. These machines are available in power levels up to 6 kW and have an option for linear drives which gives acceleration of up to 3G. The laser itself is fully sealed and includes automated dynamic focus that delivers very significant speed and cost savings when compared to a CO2 laser.

As well as their fiber laser cutting machines, the company also manufactures tube cutting fiber lasers and waterjet, plasma and oxygen cutting systems. Over 500 of these machines have already been installed and Nukon uses its own manufacturing facility in Turkey as a testbed and showcase for these systems, enabling them to deliver reliability, productivity and ease of use to their users.

Following the agreement with Lantek, Nukon customers will be able to benefit from the extensive network of offices and skilled distribution channels that Lantek has around the world, drawing on their local knowledge and experience in the sheet metal industry to optimize their processes and get the maximum return on their investment in machinery and software. Along with Lantek Expert CAD/CAM software that enables manufacturers to work from 3D models to a finished product, the Lantek Factory solution will enable users of Nukon machines to develop manufacturing systems that will manage the complete production process and provide a path to Industry 4.0 implementation.

“Collaborating with them will enable us to bring our software, skills and local knowledge to a wider customer base and will help Nukon by giving them support in international markets and an opportunity to offer their users a business solution which can grow to match commercial needs,” said Francisco Pérez, the OEM channel director for Lantek.

www.lanteksms.com