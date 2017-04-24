Large Scale Three-Axis Positioner

APS 70000 three-axis 70 ton heavy-duty positioner from Pemamek can handle heavy duty workpieces up to153,000 lb with a wide movement area that effortlessly and safely positions the workpiece to an ergonomic rotating, tilting or lifting position for welding operations.

APS Skymaster positioners from Pemamek Oy Ltd (Loimaa, Finland) are ideal systems for lifting, rotating and tilting heavy workpieces with complex geometry that weigh from 250 kg to 70,000 kg. Because the height, angle and rotating speed of the enormous workpiece is fully adjustable, these positioners always guarantee an ideal ergonomic working position. Now the APS Skymaster series gets a new addition as Pemamek launches the APS 70000, a three-axis 70 ton heavy-duty positioner that can handle heavy duty workpieces up to 70,000 kg (153,000 lb) with a wide movement area that effortlessly and safely positions the workpiece to an ergonomic rotating, tilting or lifting position for welding operations. This positioner is specifically designed to fulfill even the most demanding requirements of thick wall workpieces. Technical advantages include:

Three-axis: tilt, rotate, lift. Carrying capacity for each movement is < 70,000 kg (153,000lb).

Dimensions of the positioner enable handling and attaching of extremely large workpieces.

Integration to PEMA WeldControl 100 enables collection of production data, diagnostic and welding parameters (WPS-library).

Precise rotation ensures efficient multilayer welding and highest quality.

Stable initial structure.

Grounding of welding current as a standard feature.

With fitted supporting rolls, long workpieces can also be rotated.

Optional: Preheating accessories, wireless control and special table plate designs.

Pemamek Oy Ltd, Lamminkatu 47, 32200 Loimaa, Finland, +35 840 703 617, markus.ritala@pemamek.com, www.pemamek.com.