Lincoln Electric Partners with College of the Canyons

They now offer a three-day robotic programming course at the college.

Lincoln Electric® (Cleveland, OH) has entered into a partnership with College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA, to offer a three-day robotic programming course at the college. College of the Canyons is the first school to join with the welding company to conduct robotic training classes remotely at local school sites. This course will make Lincoln Electric’s certified training available outside of the company’s headquarters in Cleveland. College of the Canyons will provide the facility and equipment, while Lincoln Electric will send expert trainers to work with the school’s trained and authorized faculty team to conduct the class. The first course offered at College of the Canyons is slated for June 21-23.

“Our partnership with them has long benefited our welding program and more importantly, the students it serves,” says Tim Baber, the department chair of Welding Technology, CWI, CWE, CRAW-T, College of the Canyons. “I’m thrilled to be part of establishing our college as an official Lincoln Electric training facility for robotic welding. I can’t wait to see what other opportunities take place as a result.”

“Partnering with them allows us to do regional training much closer to where our customers work and live,” adds Jason Scales, the manager of education services at Lincoln Electric. “This collaboration is one more way we are extending our education solutions and century-long commitment to skilled trades to career welders and educators.”

Trainers conduct the intensive robotic programming course in a combination lecture-laboratory format. Typically, students are grouped in pairs and work as a team to perform the hands-on exercises. According to Chris Gandee, the automation training manager at Lincoln Electric, College of the Canyon’s qualified instructors and the company’s educator teams will help students “learn how to master robotic programming and make welded parts” as part of the program’s curriculum. Students attending should have experience in GMAW and welding processes. The basic robot programming class is geared towards programmers responsible for maintaining their systems. During the class, participants will learn the following:

Safety precautions while programming and operating the robot system

Fundamentals of teach pendant and arc tool programming language

Structured programming language techniques and edit commands

Instructional commands and menu structure

Operator controls and indicators on the teach pendant and operator panel

Correct robot positioning using the teach pendant and various motion types

Welding program structure and operation, including straight line, circles, and weaving fundamentals

Proper editing procedures and programs commands and functions

Basic error recovery

Torch and wrist alignment checks

How to setup a Tool Center Point

Home program, zero program

Backing up programs

Setting up a jog frame

Wait and timer instructions

Program copy, delete, comment and write protect

Torch cleaning program (optional)

Password protect (optional)

The class is open to fabricators owning a Lincoln Electric robot package. Customers may reserve up to three seats for the course. To learn more about the course or to register, contact Chris Gandee at chris_gandee@lincolnelectric.com.

www.lincolnelectric.com