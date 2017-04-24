Low Cost, Easy to Use MES Software

BellHawk Systems Corporation (Millbury, MA) will be exhibiting its low-cost, easy-to-use, BellHawk Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software in Booth 5647 at the EASTEC show.

BellHawk uses barcode tracking and mobile computer technology to track the receipt and put-away of raw materials, their conversion into finished products through a sequence of operations and the packing and shipping of finished products to customers. It also tracks labor and machine times, as well as scrap and rework.

Some of the capabilities that make the software especially suitable for use by metal cutting, fabrication, and assembly organizations include:

Tracking sheets and rods of metal by length and width with a common part number. This enables tracking of off-cuts and facilitates their re-use.

Tracking the cutting of parts, such as by plasma, laser, or water-jet cutting, for multiple jobs from a common sheet of metal. It does accurate allocation of the cost of materials, labor, and machine time to each job.

Capturing information such as heat number and hardness, as well as lot number and supplier, on incoming metals and to track which product batches or assembly these parts went into.

Tracking the welding of assemblies, including tracking the parts that went into each assembly, its inspection, coating and painting.

Real-time dynamic scheduling of work through multiple machining and inspection centers to help ensure that customer orders get out on time.

Ability to import bills of materials from CAD systems and to automatically convert these into work orders to make and track the manufacture of all the different components of an assembly.

Ability to automatically exchange data with existing accounting systems such as QuickBooks and legacy ERP systems; eliminates need to switch accounting system to add MES capabilities.

The BellHawk software is available for use in the “Cloud” at a secure data center in Florida, starting at under $200/month for small shops that just want to do work-in-process tracking. It can also be rented or purchased outright for use on a client’s own Windows Server at their plant.

BellHawk Systems, 45 River Street, Millbury, MA, 508-865-8070 ext. 302, Emily.Green@BellHawk.com, www.bellhawk.com.