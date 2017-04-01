Low Cost, Energy Efficient Washer for High Volume Cleaning Applications

The Ransohoff LeanDrum Eco Washer from Cleaning Technologies Group is a wash, rinse and blow-off machine in a small footprint: 5.3 ft wide x 11 ft deep x 5.3 ft high.

Ransohoff, a division of Cleaning Technologies Group LLC (Cincinnati, OH), has introduced their LeanDrum Eco Washer platform that provides a low cost, energy efficient, reliable solution for high volume cleaning applications. The LeanDrum Eco features a very robust, lower cost option utilizing stainless steel tanks, drum and housing, premium electrical components, full immersion cleaning system and forced air dryer technology to produce consistently high quality cleaning results over an extended machine life. This system is designed for easy maintenance access that will allow easy drum removal with no crane required. This system is a wash, rinse and blow-off machine in a small footprint: 5.3 ft wide x 11 ft deep x 5.3 ft high. The part production rate is 12 cut ft/hour @ two rpm designed drum speed, with a variable speed drive capable of one rpm to three rpm. This machine offers full immersion cleaning, eliminating any need for pumps and nozzles.

Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC, 4933 Provident Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246, 513-870-1783, dmeton@ctgclean.com, www.ctgclean.com/parts-washers/leandrum-eco, www.ctgclean.com.