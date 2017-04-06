LVD Opens New Experience Center

The new facility is designed to help advance sheet metalworking by connecting visitors to technology, solutions and expertise in an innovative environment that promotes learning and collaboration.

LVD Company nv (Gullegem, Belgium) has announced the opening of their new “Experience Center” (XP Center) at the company’s corporate headquarters in Gullegem. The ultra-modern 2500 sq m facility is designed to help advance sheet metalworking by connecting visitors to technology, solutions and expertise in an innovative environment that promotes learning and collaboration.

The center is a complete renovation and significant expansion of LVD’s demonstration facility, transformed to provide the ultimate guest experience. Visitors are invited to bring their sheet metalworking challenges, discover possibilities for their applications of today and the future, train on the latest products, and cultivate relationships with company experts. They will experience next-generation equipment and processes from all product lines, automation solutions, touch screen control technology, software and a flexible Industry 4.0-ready connected facility that illustrates what’s possible in an integrated Smart Factory.

“The XP Center is more than a product showroom and training facility,” said Carl Dewulf, the president and managing director of LVD. “We’ve created an inviting space for visitors to experience sheet metalworking technology and our brand in new ways. It’s about discovering solutions, making connections, providing the space to nurture partnerships and ideas that will advance the industry.”

Designed by the Belgian architectural firm Naert bvba in partnership with interior architect Justine Van Strydonck, the center makes the most of natural light through an abundance of windows and glass doors, welcoming guests with its light and space. In its contemporary setting, visitors can explore the company’s heritage, take in presentations and training sessions in a stadium-style theatre, share ideas in “creative corners,” relax in the lounge or outdoor terrace.

“The design was driven by the company’s vision of an open, collaborative environment that is a place where visitors can learn, share, grow and innovate,” said Wouter Naert.

“Every design detail was influenced by the desire to create a valuable experience for the guest,” added Van Strydonck. “From the open spaces, product areas and décor to the lighting and seating style, we considered the visitors’ perspective in the framework of LVD’s brand that is centered on innovation and customer relationships.”

The grand opening of the XP Center is planned for mid-April. To schedule a visit, please click here .

www.lvdgroup.com