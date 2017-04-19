Machining Block Spindle for High Speed Operations

The BEX8 high speed machining block spindle from Suhner is capable of maintaining rigidity, precision and reliable performance at extremely high speed operations up to 25,000 rpm.

In Booth 5020, Suhner Industrial Products Corporation, Automation Division (Rome, GA) introduces their BEX8, a high speed machining block spindle that is capable of maintaining rigidity, precision and reliable performance at extremely high speed operations up to 25,000 rpm. The BEX8 is a smaller version of the popular BEX15, but it weighs only 33 lb and features the ability to mount directly onto robotic arms for fully automated machining operations in high speed, high production departments in automotive, appliance, off-highway and other industries. The standard motor supplied is either 0.37 kW or 0.75 kW and the standard toolholder supplied is ER20. This new machining spindle adapts to the UA15 slide unit via the integral mounting supports. Spindle concentricity is better than 0.01mm.

Suhner Industrial Products, Corporation, Automation Division, Highway 411 South / Suhner Drive, PO Box 1234, Rome, GA 30162, 706-235-8046, Fax: 706-235-8045, automation.usa@suhner.com, www.suhner.com.