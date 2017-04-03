Maintenance Product Showcase

Take a closer look at some of the latest advances in maintenance equipment and systems that might help you increase productivity, improve quality and reduce costs.

Metalworking Fluid for Extra Heavy Duty Aerospace Machining and Grinding

CIMPERIAL 35-880 from CIMCOOL is an excellent choice for manufacturing aircraft components made from aluminum, titanium, steels, stainless steels, nickel-based alloys, and cobalt-based alloys.

High Speed Door Operates Around Combustible Dusts

The LiteSpeed HZ high speed door from Rite-Hite is UL listed for hazardous rated environments and can safely operate in facilities where combustible dusts are not normally in the air, but can be present.

Take The “Necessary Evil” Out of Parts Washing

Low-cost ProCon standard conveyor type cleaning systems from International Thermal Systems allows shops to address their cleaning requirements with a reliable system that gets the job done at a very affordable price.

Oil and Abrasion-Resistant Cable for Industrial Machine Tools

The ÖLFLEX 409 P PUR control cable from Lapp Group is resistant to contact with many mineral oil-based lubricants, diluted acids, aqueous alkaline solutions and other chemical media.

Remove Heat Tint/Weld Burn and Rust from Aluminum, Mild Steel, Stainless Steel and Copper

TreadBrite Edge Gel cleaner from Madison Chemical cleans fabricated metal surfaces where L series stainless is used and post-weld clean-up is required, exposed metal edge that has been aggravated by CO2 laser cutting, or stainless steel surfaces damaged by sulphurized cutting oils and metalworking fluids.

Integrated Tool Tracking Manages All Tools and Equipment on the Jobsite

The TICK tracker from Milwaukee Tool easily attaches hidden from sight on any tool or piece of equipment and uses the ONE-KEY app to track anything in inventory, regardless of brand, saving fabricators time and money if a tool goes down or is needed on short notice.

Low Cost, Energy Efficient Washer for High Volume Cleaning Applications

The Ransohoff LeanDrum Eco Washer from Cleaning Technologies Group is a wash, rinse and blow-off machine in a small footprint that produces consistently high quality cleaning results over an extended machine life.

Use iPad With Two-Axis Wireless Machine Level for Higher Precision

The two-axis Wireless Machine Level from GTI Predictive Technology simultaneously displays 2D plane angles to simplify and resolve the hurdles of taking angles one axis at a time and leveling machinery to 0.001 deg angular measurement accuracy.

Transform Mobile Devices into Virtual Operator Panels for Drive Control on Machine Tools

The Sinamics V20 Smart Access web server module from Siemens provides a Wi-Fi hot spot wireless connection that facilitates setup, programming, commissioning, production monitoring and maintenance on a variety of machine tools and production equipment.

Intelligent Filtration Technology that Grows with Expanding Grinding Operations

Vomat modular cooling lubricant filtration systems from Oelheld operate in full-flow mode to separate dirty and clean oil 100 percent through a high performance pre-coat filter that purifies cooling lubricants to NAS 7 or 3 μm to 5 μm particle size.